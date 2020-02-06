Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Home Front Page

Illegal foreign workers siphon off Tk 26,400cr from BD every year: TIB

Govt deprived of Tk 12,000cr in tax

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman speaking during the launch of a report on foreign nationals working in Bangladesh at the capital's MIDAS centre in Dhanmondi on Wednesday. photo: observer

As much as Tk 26,400 crore is being illegally remitted from Bangladesh every year, says Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).
Over 1, 25,000 illegal foreign workers working in Bangladesh are also evading Tk 12,000 crore in taxes every year.
TIB said this in a research report titled 'Employment of Foreign Workers in Bangladesh: Challenges for Good Governance and its Remedy' at a press conference at its Dhanmondi office.
The paper was presented by TIB Programme Manager of Research and Policy Division Manzur E Khuda.
TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Adviser Dr Sumaiya Khair, Director M. Rafiqul Hasan were also present at the programme.
According to survey report, which was conducted from April 2018 to December 2019, some 2.5 lakh foreigners from 44 countries including India, Pakistan, Germany, USA and UK are working in the country in more than 20 trades on both regular and irregular basis.
Among the 2.5 lakh foreign workers, more than 50 per cent don't have work permits. At the same time, only 90 thousand of the foreign workers, who are legally working, pay their income taxes.
The research report claimed that the illegal foreign workers are sending around Tk 26,400 crore to their countries every year evading their income taxes.  As a result, the government is losing around Tk 12,000 crore revenue from the illegal workers.
After presentation of the report, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said most of the foreign workers show their wages less than the actual amount to avoid paying revenues.
Both employees and employers are involved in this manipulation process, he added. He claimed that corruption had been institutionalised in the sector like other sectors. If we can't take action immediately, corruption will spread its wings in this sector and deprive the government of a huge amount of revenue. Such illegal employment will jeopardize our existing workforces, he added.  
Iftekharuzzaman said, "We are not against the foreigners' employment in Bangladesh. But, we want that the authority should follow the legal procedure to employ the foreigners.
As per the law, the foreign employees have to pay 30 per cent income tax from their earnings.


