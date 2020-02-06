Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Home Miscellaneous

Quader for punitive measures against contractors for delay

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned under his ministry to take punitive measures including cancellation of the work orders against those contractors who don't start or complete their works in time.
The government wants to ensure that all works are completed within its stipulated period," he said while briefing media after a meeting with the department chiefs and project directors.
At the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of the projects running under the authorities concerned of the ministry. The issue of ensuring services to the citizen was also discussed there.




Obaidul Quader said the Dhaka-Mawa Six-Lane Highway would be opened for all by next month of March.
At the same time, construction work of Dhaka-Tangail Four-Lane Highway will be ended by June this year. It would lessen the sufferings of the people.
He also informed the media that they are planning to issue fitness certificates of the vehicles for two years now instead of one year.
At the same time, the fitness certificates will be issued from all districts in future.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader for punitive measures against contractors for delay
EU rejects Trump Mideast plan, annexation
Planets can drag and twist spacetime itself, scientists say
Body of 5-year-old child retrieved from Dhaka canal
Scientists say virus may have come from bats
Forced, fake voting through EVMs in Dhaka city polls!
UN aid agency fears US Middle East plan will spark violence
Sister, neighbour testify in court


Latest News
Bangladesh-Pakistan 1st Test begins Friday
Two women run over by train
Check misuse of information technology: President
Soil trader hacked dead
Govt to take action plan for launching 2nd satellite by 2023
Miscreants loot auto-rickshaw, cut driver's throat
Man beaten to death as goat eats rivals' crops
'Fix your problems before govt starts taking action'
Health ministry fully alert to prevent coronavirus: Maleque
Man held for attempt to rape a girl
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
ISPs focus on value addition in connection
Gazette of city polls results published
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Media’s massive awareness can ensure women empowerment
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Truck-covered van collision kills 3 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft