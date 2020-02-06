Quader for punitive measures against contractors for delay





The government wants to ensure that all works are completed within its stipulated period," he said while briefing media after a meeting with the department chiefs and project directors.

At the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of the projects running under the authorities concerned of the ministry. The issue of ensuring services to the citizen was also discussed there.









Obaidul Quader said the Dhaka-Mawa Six-Lane Highway would be opened for all by next month of March.

At the same time, construction work of Dhaka-Tangail Four-Lane Highway will be ended by June this year. It would lessen the sufferings of the people.

He also informed the media that they are planning to issue fitness certificates of the vehicles for two years now instead of one year.

At the same time, the fitness certificates will be issued from all districts in future. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned under his ministry to take punitive measures including cancellation of the work orders against those contractors who don't start or complete their works in time.The government wants to ensure that all works are completed within its stipulated period," he said while briefing media after a meeting with the department chiefs and project directors.At the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of the projects running under the authorities concerned of the ministry. The issue of ensuring services to the citizen was also discussed there.Obaidul Quader said the Dhaka-Mawa Six-Lane Highway would be opened for all by next month of March.At the same time, construction work of Dhaka-Tangail Four-Lane Highway will be ended by June this year. It would lessen the sufferings of the people.He also informed the media that they are planning to issue fitness certificates of the vehicles for two years now instead of one year.At the same time, the fitness certificates will be issued from all districts in future.