Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
EU rejects Trump Mideast plan, annexation

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020

BRUSSELS, Feb 5: The European Union rejected parts of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East on Tuesday, prompting an angry response from Israel which has strongly backed the U.S. proposal.
The plan, announced by Trump last week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, was rejected outright by the Palestinians. It would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including nearly all Palestinian land on which it has built settlements.
The EU, which often takes time to respond to international developments because of a need for unanimity among its 27 members, had said last week that it needed to study the Trump plan before it would give its verdict.     -REUTERS


