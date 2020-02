Distribution of diaries among 30,000 school students

Begumganj Upazila Parishad in Noakhali arranged a function to distribute diaries among 30,000 students of class three, four and five of 194 schools in the upazila on Tuesday. The photo shows Noakhali DC Tanmoy Das, as chief guest, distributing a diary to a student on the upazila parishad premises. photo: observer