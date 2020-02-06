Video
National Library Day observed in districts

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

To mark the National Library Day, Kishoreganj District Administration and District Public Library brought out a colourful rally in the town on Wednesday. photo: observer

National Library Day was observed in the country on Wednesday amid much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner.
KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, district administration arranged a discussion meeting at Government Public Library conference room.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Md Habibur Rahman presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury was chief guest.
It was addressed, among others, by Acting District Education Officer Md Zulfiqar Hossen, Kishoreganj Government Mahila College Lecturer Shakil Sarker, Non-Government Public Library President Md Ruhul Amin, Advocate Ayub Bin Haider, and Samiul Haque Mollah.
Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.
LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, a colourful rally was brought out from District Collectorate Building premises, and it paraded the main roads of the town.
Later, a meeting was held where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief guest and ADC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.
Among others, Additional Police Super Anwar Hossen, Laxmipur Government College Principal Prasun Chandra Majumder, District Secondary Education Officer Sorit Kumar Chakma, and District Primary Education Officer Munsur Ali Chowdhury were present as special guests.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, a colourful rally was brought out from Town School premises, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended in front of Public Library Building.
Later, a discussion meeting was held at the Public Library with ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique in the chair while DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was chief guest.




Among others, District Education Officer Sunil Chandra Sen, and journalist Md Moniruzzman Nasim also spoke in the meeting.




