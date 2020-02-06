Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:24 PM
Home Countryside

New director  of BINA

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

New director  of BINA

New director  of BINA

MYMENSINGH Feb 5: Eminent Plant Breeder and Agriculturalist Dr Mirza Mufazzal Islam has been appointed director in Administration and Support Service Department of Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) in the town on Tuesday, following an order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture.
Earlier, Dr Mirza worked as the divisional head of the of Plant Breeding Division of the same institution
He developed 22 improved varieties of crop.
He travelled 15 countries of the world including USA, Austria and Denmark for presenting various research articles in different seminars, symposiums, workshops and meetings.
His research articles were published in 141 internationally recognised journals.
Besides, he discharged his duty as Research Supervisor of MS and PhD courses of different universities of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Distribution of diaries among 30,000 school students
National Library Day observed in districts
New director  of BINA
Minor boy drowns
9 killed in road mishaps in 6 dists
Farmers use medicines to ripen green tomatoes
Physically-challenged Hriday appears at SSC exams
Man commits suicide at Nandigram


Latest News
Bangladesh-Pakistan 1st Test begins Friday
Two women run over by train
Check misuse of information technology: President
Soil trader hacked dead
Govt to take action plan for launching 2nd satellite by 2023
Miscreants loot auto-rickshaw, cut driver's throat
Man beaten to death as goat eats rivals' crops
'Fix your problems before govt starts taking action'
Health ministry fully alert to prevent coronavirus: Maleque
Man held for attempt to rape a girl
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
ISPs focus on value addition in connection
Gazette of city polls results published
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Media’s massive awareness can ensure women empowerment
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Truck-covered van collision kills 3 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft