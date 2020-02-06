

New director of BINA

Earlier, Dr Mirza worked as the divisional head of the of Plant Breeding Division of the same institution

He developed 22 improved varieties of crop.

He travelled 15 countries of the world including USA, Austria and Denmark for presenting various research articles in different seminars, symposiums, workshops and meetings.

His research articles were published in 141 internationally recognised journals.

Besides, he discharged his duty as Research Supervisor of MS and PhD courses of different universities of the country.



































MYMENSINGH Feb 5: Eminent Plant Breeder and Agriculturalist Dr Mirza Mufazzal Islam has been appointed director in Administration and Support Service Department of Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) in the town on Tuesday, following an order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture.Earlier, Dr Mirza worked as the divisional head of the of Plant Breeding Division of the same institutionHe developed 22 improved varieties of crop.He travelled 15 countries of the world including USA, Austria and Denmark for presenting various research articles in different seminars, symposiums, workshops and meetings.His research articles were published in 141 internationally recognised journals.Besides, he discharged his duty as Research Supervisor of MS and PhD courses of different universities of the country.