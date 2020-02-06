9 killed in road mishaps in 6 dists





RAJSHSHI: Two schoolboys were killed and another was injured after being run over by a microbus in Sadhur Mor area of Godagari Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Alim Sohag, 12, son of Hamidur Rahman and Sumon, 11, son of Alamgir Hossain of Ratahari area in the upazila. They both were fifth graders at Ratahari BRAC School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Police Station (PS) Khairul Islam said a microbus hit their bicycle at around 9:45am while they were going to school, leaving Sohag and Sumon dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured Jahid Hasan, 11, was rushed to Godagari Upazila Health Complex.

On information, police recovered the bodies, the OC added.

TANGAIL: A police constable was killed in a road accident in Mymensingh Road area of the town on Wednesday.

Deceased Arman Raihan was the son of late Mojibur Rahman of Naranadi Village in Manohardi Upazila of Narsingdi.

Eyewitness Emdadul Haque Opu said a bus of Government Sadat College hit Arman's motorbike in the Mumensingh Road area at around 8:30am, leaving him critically injured. Later, the locals rushed him to Tangail General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Additional Superintend of Tangail Police Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, police seized the bus and arrested its driver in this connection.

MANIKGANJ: A man and his minor daughter were killed and another daughter was injured when a covered van smashed their motorcycle in Jagir area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hedayetul Haque, 45, a teacher of Khandkar Delwar Hossain College, and his daughter Pervin, 4. They hailed from Golra area in Saturia Upazila of the district.

The injured was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, said Golra Highway PS OC Lutfor Rahman.

BOGURA: Two persons including a minor girl were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Kahalu upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A man was killed in an accident on the Bogura-Naogaon Highway in Baro Mile area under Birkedar Union in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Hajji Mojibor Rahman, 58, was a resident of Dipuil Village in the union.

Police and locals said the man was returning home by a three-wheeler after paying electricity bill at a bank in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district about 2pm.

On the way, a Bogura-bound truck hit the three-wheeler from behind in the said area. As a result, the man to fall on the road and the truck crushed him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Kahalu PS OC Zia Latiful Islam confirmed the incident, and said they recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, a minor girl was killed and her uncle injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Moni Barman, 10, was a third-grader at Trimohoni Government Primary School, and the daughter of Gopal Barman of Namuja Nathpara Village in the upazila.

Bogura Sadar PS Inspector Rezaul Karim Reza said Moni and her uncle Palash were crossing a road in Namuja area about 10:30am. At that time, a sand-laden truck hit them, leaving Moni dead on the spot and her uncle seriously injured.

The injured was admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A woman was killed in a road accident in Bazaar Goli area under Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Afia Begum, 45, was the wife of Zamirul Islam of Bhalain Mridhapara Village in the upazila.

Police and locals said the woman was crossing the road in the said area. Suddenly, a Naogaon-bound bus from Nozipur dashed her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Police seized the bus and arrested its driver Shakil Hossen and helper Asad Ali, sons of Anisur Rahman of Uttar Hatkhola Village in the upazila.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Nazrul Islam Jewel confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed and three others injured in a road accident as a lorry hit a covered van in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Abul Hossen, 60, was a resident of Raninagar Upazila in Naogaon District.

Kanchpur Highway PS OC Mozaffar Hossen said a Chattogram-bound lorry hit the covered van on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at night, leaving four people injured.









Later, the covered van helper Abul Hossen died on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.





