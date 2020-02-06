Farmers use medicines to ripen green tomatoes





Earlier, the farmers cultivated tobacco in char areas of the upazila, but now they are cultivating tomato and other vegetables.

Tomato is a tropical winter vegetable. But, it is now being cultivated largely from winter to spring in the upazila. After meeting the local demand, tomato is being sent to country's different parts.

A total land of 85 hectares of land has been brought under tomato cultivation in the upazila this season.

The very recent cold wave has hit hard the growing tomato plants, casting an unexpected cut to the targeted production. In this backdrop, the farmers are reportedly using medicines to ripen the green tomatoes for making brisk profits.

Pagla Mia of Betuajani Village under Mukna Union in the upazila is a successful tomato farmer. Many other farmers like Karim Sheikh, Sabur Mia, Motasim, Shahidul and Zayed Ali also have success stories in tomato cultivation.

They are also growing various types of winter vegetables, like cauliflower, cabbage, pumpkin and brinjal.

"Once, we would cultivate tobacco in the char of the Dhaleswari River. But, now we are farming various vegetables following advice of upazila agriculture office," said Pagla Mia, adding, "We get bumper tomato yield every year."

On condition of anonymity, one grower said, "Despite the good price in the beginning of the yield, we had to sell tomatoes at the end of the season at Tk 5 to 7 per kg, which is not profit-bearing for us. So, we are using medicine to ripen green tomato to ensure massive sale in the market. If there would be a cold store here, these would not perish, and we would make more profit."

Farmer Shahidul Islam said, "Receiving technological training and advices from different seed companies and upazila agriculture office, we are growing safe vegetables using organic fertiliser and sex pheromone trap."

He is farming tomato and other vegetables in more than one acre of land.

But, despite good yield this year, the cold wave has hindered ripening of tomato. So, they are worried about fair prices.

He demanded a cold storage in the upazila for tomato preservation in order to recover losses.

Tomato contains huge quantum of balance ingredients, such as calcium and vitamins A and C. It is very effective in curing cancer of lungs, stomach, breasts, and prostrate.

Tomato is a cash crop too. Not only in preparing vegetable recipe, tomato is being used to make salad or sauce.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Abdul Matin Biswas said, "Once, tobacco was cultivated in this locality. But, we've been successful in encouraging them to shift to tomato farming."

Now, other vegetables are being cultivated in this area, he referred, adding, "We're imparting natural system among farmers to ripen tomatoes without medicine."

"In addition, we're arranging supply of medicine-free tomatoes of this area, so that the farmers get fair prices," he maintained.































