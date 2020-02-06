Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:24 PM
Home Countryside

Physically-challenged Hriday appears at SSC exams

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Feb 5: Though Hriday Mia is speech and hearing impaired by birth, he is appearing at this year's SSC exam.
His physical disabilities could not prevent him from continuing study.
Under the active care of his mother, he passed Primary Education Completion exam from Chandrakhana Primary School and Junior School Certificate exam from Fulbari Model High School with distinctive results.
He is appearing at the SSC exam from humanities group. He is a resident of Khamar Village under Fulbari Sadar Union. His father Altaf Hossen is a carpenter and mother Bizu Begum is a housewife. He is third among their five siblings.
A visit on Monday noon to room no. 4 of Miapara Nazimuddin High School centre of the upazila found him answering the Bengali first part question sheet like other examinees. His hand writing is good. His roll no. is 534079.
Bizu Begum said, "My son's ears and speech were defective since the birth. He enrolled at Chandrakhana Primary School at the age six, but the head teacher of the school dismissed him as he is handicapped. Later, with the intervention of upazila nirbahi officer, he was again enrolled at the school."
She said, "Hriday gradually learnt reading and writing. Our family and the education of five children are running on the income of my husband. Despite expectation, he could not be admitted to the town school for the handicapped children. He is yet to get allowance for handicapped."
Secretary of Miapara Nazimuddin High School exam centre Md Jamal Uddin said, "We have granted Hriday 30-minute extra time as he is physically challenged."


