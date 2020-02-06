Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:24 PM
Home Countryside

Man commits suicide at Nandigram

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Feb 5: A man killed self by hanging with his wife's scarf at Boro Derahar Village in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Ershad Ali, 18, was the son of Fayez Uddin of the village.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Nandigram Police Station in this connection, said its Inspector (Investigation) Anisur Rahman.


