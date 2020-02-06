Two to die for murder in Brahmanbaria, K’ganj





BRAHMANBARIA: A local court on Tuesday noon sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2011.

District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mafroza Pervin delivered the verdict against Shahin Mia, son of Nasir Mia of Gokarna Village in Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila.

Court sources said Shahin married Ferdousa Begum, daughter of Habibur Rahman of Betbaria Village in the upazila in 2009. During the marriage, Shahin was given dowries. After some days, he pressed his wife to bring more dowries on the pretext of going abroad.

On April 23, 2011, Shahin beat Ferdousa over the issue. In the evening, he killed her and hanged the body to prove it a suicide.

The deceased's father filed a murder case accusing Shahin and his parents and sister.

Police arrested Shahin, and he gave confessional statement to the court.

Later, police pressed charge-sheet accusing Shahin and acquitting others.

KISHOREGANJ: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a person to death and fined Tk 1 lakh in a murder case in Tarail Upazila of the district.

The convicted person is Bacchu, son of Rais Uddin of Ratanpur Village in the upazila.

The other two accused Ratan Mia and Hima were released from the charge of murder. Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim pronounced the verdict.

As per the prosecution, the convicted person murdered Sarufa alias Marufa Akhter, 15, over a family feud on May 10, 2013.









Following this, the deceased's father Abdur Rashid filed a case against five persons with Tarail Police Station.





