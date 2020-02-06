SSC examinee kills self in Rajshahi

RAJSHSHI, Feb 5: A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee reportedly committed suicide in Kajihata Pacchimpara area of the city on Wednesday noon as she failed to perform well in her Bengali Second Paper examination.

Deceased Nasima Khatun, 16, was the daughter of Lutfar Rahman of same area under Rajpara Police Station (PS) in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara PS Md Shahadat Hossain Khan said being informed, police recovered her hanging body from her bedroom.

Later, the body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.






















