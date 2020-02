Locals formed a human chain at Gahomabona Village in Paba Upazila of Rajshahi on Tuesday, protesting the arrest of five fishermen by Indian Border Security Force along Godagari border recently. photo: observer

Family members of the detainees and the locals also demanded unconditional handover of the arrested to the Bangladeshi authorities concerned.





















RAJSHAHI, Feb 5: Locals formed a human chain at Gahomabona Village in Paba Upazila of the district on Tuesday, protesting the arrest of five fishermen by Indian Border Security Force along Godagari border recently.Family members of the detainees and the locals also demanded unconditional handover of the arrested to the Bangladeshi authorities concerned.