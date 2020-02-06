Excess government borrowing is not helpful for economy







Media report published that the net bank borrowing ob Bangladesh had reached Tk 508.42 billion until January 15 of the current fiscal year and such borrowing may cross the Tk 600 billion at the end of the current fiscal by the government. The government's higher bank borrowing to finance budget deficit may impact on private sector's access to funds and the falling trend in sales of national savings certificates along with a shortfall in revenue collection has led to higher bank borrowing by the government.



Macroeconomic policy says, if the government borrowing (i.e. called government investment) increases, then money supply of the banking sector reduces which automatically bring down the private investment scope and it is called "crowding out effect" in economics. It is not helpful for sound economic growth at all. Most of the banks are under pressure of acute deposit crisis in the last few years and the government declared through Bangladesh Bank to reduce the bank interest rate in a single digit. At the same time, containing higher NSCs rate to attract more government fund deployment is basically a controversial policy of the government.



We urge the government to curtail the high borrowing policy to boom up the private investment atmosphere.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

Dear SirMedia report published that the net bank borrowing ob Bangladesh had reached Tk 508.42 billion until January 15 of the current fiscal year and such borrowing may cross the Tk 600 billion at the end of the current fiscal by the government. The government's higher bank borrowing to finance budget deficit may impact on private sector's access to funds and the falling trend in sales of national savings certificates along with a shortfall in revenue collection has led to higher bank borrowing by the government.Macroeconomic policy says, if the government borrowing (i.e. called government investment) increases, then money supply of the banking sector reduces which automatically bring down the private investment scope and it is called "crowding out effect" in economics. It is not helpful for sound economic growth at all. Most of the banks are under pressure of acute deposit crisis in the last few years and the government declared through Bangladesh Bank to reduce the bank interest rate in a single digit. At the same time, containing higher NSCs rate to attract more government fund deployment is basically a controversial policy of the government.We urge the government to curtail the high borrowing policy to boom up the private investment atmosphere.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka