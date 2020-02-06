Plastic pollution: Causes and possible solutions



Tarequl Islam Munna

United Kingdom begins testing roads made of recycled plastic waste through MR6 product. Conventional roads offer a lot of problems for the community. United Kingdom devised a product called MR6 that integrates recycled plastic and other wastes in making roads, according to Digital Trends, UK.



The region of Tamil Nadu, in southern India, has turned more than 1,600 tons of waste plastic into 620 miles of roads in the past five years, according to 'One Green Planet'.

Bangladesh is the first country in the world to ban plastic shopping bags in January 1, 2002, made a voluntary commitment in 2018 at the Ocean Conference in New York to significantly prevent and reduce marine pollution by 2025. Other countries begin to follow suit.



We want a plastic-free world. "Why? It has been said before. So the decision has to be made - Man-made plastic not only made man-made civilization stand on the brink of destruction, but the existence of life from the surface of the earth has raised the possibility of extinction. Five times before, the existence of life was extinct. Are we standing in front of the Sixth Extinction? If that is the case, then it is to be said that man is responsible for his terrible creativity.



We can reduce the amount of plastic we use in our daily life by: 1) Recycling, 2) Banning single-use plastic bags, 3) Use reusable produce bags, 4) Use glass jar to freeze food, 5) Say no to disposable cutlery, 6) Avoid excessive food packaging, 7) Carry a reusable bottle. Managing waste plastic materials for road construction, we can also use recycled waste plastic to make Bangladesh's road surface with plastic waste. It was tested, environment friendly, more durable and 60 per cent tougher than standard asphalt.

We have to try find out an alternative to plastic, jute bag, paper bag, cloth bag, at a smaller level, people are even trying to completely stop using plastic at an individual level. They are using cloth bags, paper bags instead of plastic bags. Companies have stopped using plastic bottles or other plastic container and are shifting towards greenery.



Implement plastic banning act, ban usage of polythene shopping bags, strict enforcement of existing laws and severely punish the violators of law, promote usage of jute goods as the alternate of plastic and aware people to use jute good. Moreover, high tax should be imposed on raw materials of plastic. At the same time we need to change our daily lifestyle relating to the use of plastics in our house, offices and workplaces, we should ban disposable the use of shopping bags, bottles, glasses, straws, cups, lunch box, spoons and packaging materials.



Plastic is not only a threat to human health but also impacts of climate on ecosystem as well as literally poisoning future generations. If we do not take firm action to managing plastic waste is increasingly becoming a global health, environment and economic challenge.



The writer is a Correspondent, American International News Service, Columnist and Conservator, Wildlife and Environment

















