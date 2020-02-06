Environmental ideology vs political ideology



Tanvir Ahmad



Although all governments in the world face a great number of social issues, there is no government that pays an equal amount of attention to every existing issue. This lack of agreement among social actors over the reality and priority of environmental issues has clearly contributed to environmental policies that do not appear to be tackling the scope of the problems that environmental policy is supposed to address. This situation clearly reflects a core controversy between political ideology and environmental ideology.



As political ideologies explain what our society is, what society should be, and what we should do about it, environmental ideologies answer the questions of what the relationships between humans, environment and society are and what these relationships should be. Political ideologies are concerned with political power: "Who rules, why and how?" whereas environmental ideologies focus on: "what should we do about the environment, environmental issues as well as climate change, and why?" Environmental ideology does not allow the false perception but only major belief systems towards the environment. Relationships between human nature and nature are the keystone of environmental ideology. There are also some extreme views of environmental ideology such as radical environmentalism, green radicalism etc. which are parts of the larger environmental movement and these extreme views are rigid and disgruntled with traditional conservation policy.



The controversies arise mainly because of the differences in interpretation of a given environmental issue by interpreters that can be explained by differences in political as well as environmental ideologies of the interpreters. For example, the issue of global climate change has a broad range of meaning that extends from 'myth and therefore not a problem' (this is the reflection of current USA government policy) to 'a burning and emergent threat'. Similarly proposed policy solutions range from 'do nothing' to 'use all available resources.' This is because of the differences in political and environmental ideologies among people who discuss that issue. In addition to these polar views, there are some other intermediate opinions for each case. These controversies between the political and environmental ideologies make environmental and climate change issues a contested term that invariably produces a range of conflicting meanings and, therefore, policy outcomes both nationally and globally.



No particular political ideology has monopolized ecological thinking historically. But most of the political ideologies have had a certain environmental agenda. The traditional political ideologies do not cover the entire range of possible relationships between human being and the natural world. The dilemma is that most of the political ideologies, notwithstanding of their differences, are unequivocally anthropocentric and committed to unlimited industrial growth and environmental degrading activities. As a result, these ideologies almost entirely ignore the eco-centric approaches.



Although the primary focus of political ideologies is to describe the political, social, and economic structures of the society, the current environmental problems have an essentially political character and cannot be solved with existing political paradigms and institutions. Therefore, environmental ideologies must depart from the terms of traditional political ideologies. Recently some concepts (or new eco-political ideologies) have been developed about the idea of building new, ecologically-oriented political ideologies based on existing political ideologies and alongside the more traditional ones, green ideology (Green radicalism, environmentalism, eco-centrism, ecologism) has been viewed as a type of political ideology.



The basic notion of green or eco-political ideology is about political change targeted at social structures and institutions as well as consciousness change towards the actual environmental degradation and climate change issues based on real world evidences and scientific approaches. Similar to all traditional political ideologies, this new dimension of eco-political ideology has the objectives and programs of environmental ideologies derived from deep, core beliefs towards the environment; the analysis of a current environmental situation; identifying the main environmental problems and prioritizing them; plan for a change to achieve the desired situation; identifying limitations and possibilities; and accordingly, an agenda for action.



But the core controversy still remains: "who must take a lead in this change--the state or civil society?" But the matter of hope is that eco-political ideology never emphasizes on the leadership issue as a matter of pride rather it emphasizes about rational analysis on the matter of leadership that who are best fitted for taking the actions. If this ideology of rational and scientific decision making for environmental and climate change problems can be incorporated with the traditional political ideology, then we can surely overcome the controversies between the traditional political ideologies and the environmental ideologies and thus more effective actions can be taken and implemented to tackle the global climate and environmental problems.



(The writer is a senior research assistant, International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr, b)

































