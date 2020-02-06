



Government incentive gives a boost to remittance inflow



Remittance play a significant role in Bangladesh's economy since it is the second largest source of foreign currency earning. It ensures social security, economic solvency while directly running an expatriate's family members residing at homeland. Again, labour export is a significant source of employment for Bangladesh, since around one crore Bangladeshis are working abroad. Remittance is one of the vital driving forces of Bangladesh's economy, while the country is one of the leading remittance recipient countries in the world, ranking 11th.



The recent rise on remittance inflow is a positive indicator for our economy while our labour export markets facing hardship abroad, mainly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-the largest destination of expatriate labourers. If remittance inflow continues to increase at current rate, during the rest of the time of current fiscal year, it will reach to a new height of $18.3 billion, according to a conservative estimate.



However, this feat-despite a squeezing labour market abroad and especially in the Middle East-was possible because of initiatives taken and schemes introduced by the government with an aim to achieve $20 billion remittance this year. It is inspiring to note that the government is sincerely working to woo expatriate workers to send money through banking and other official channels. In order to do so, the government facilitated 2 per cent incentive on exchange rates and allocated Tk 30.60 billion as incentives in the budget of FY2019-20. As a result, remittance is now flowing more through the official channels instead of local 'hundi'-stepping up the trend. Hopefully, all the indicators will continue to show a positive sign of growing remittance inflow.











Most importantly, under the current economic condition, this increase in remittance inflow will serve an important economic purpose, in terms of overcoming the declining export earning and slump in apparel sector by maintaining balance in foreign exchange.



