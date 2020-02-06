Neo-JMB women wing chief held, remanded





SK Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of CTTC unit, said the arrested militant, identified as Asmani Khatun alias Asma, 28, was connected with fellow militants online using different pseudonyms like Bandi Jibona and Nikhoj Alo, alias Amatullah alias Bandi Jibon alias Nikhoj Alok. She hailed from Khan Khanapur Daskhinpara village of Sadar upazila in Rajbari.









Many operatives, who had left their homes to join militant activities through her persuasion, were arrested earlier, the official said.

She was also linked online with top "Neo JMB" leaders including Islam Al Hindi, Abu Dujana and Abu Mohammed.

Our court correspondent reported that a Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Neo-JMB women wing chief Asmani Khatun alias Asma on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

