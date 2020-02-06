Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:23 PM
Home Back Page

Neo-JMB women wing chief held, remanded

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC  unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested the women wing chief of banned militant outfit Neo-JMB in a drive at Uttar Kamalapur in the capital on Tuesday  night.
SK Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of CTTC unit, said the arrested militant, identified  as Asmani Khatun alias Asma, 28, was connected with fellow militants online using different pseudonyms like Bandi Jibona and Nikhoj Alo, alias Amatullah alias Bandi Jibon alias Nikhoj Alok. She hailed from Khan Khanapur Daskhinpara village of Sadar upazila in Rajbari.




Many operatives, who had left their homes to join militant activities through her persuasion, were arrested earlier, the official said.
She was also linked online with top "Neo JMB" leaders including Islam Al Hindi, Abu Dujana and Abu Mohammed.
Our court correspondent reported that a Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Neo-JMB women wing chief Asmani Khatun alias Asma on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order as Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit Inspector Sohrab Hossain, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced her before the court with a ten-day remand plea, said GRO Motaleb Hossain.



« PreviousNext »

