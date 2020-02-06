HC rejects Nazmul Huda, Sigma Hudas's plea for quashing bribery case





An HC bench of Justice Justice Obaidul Hassa and Justice A K M Zahirul Huq passed the order following a petition filed by the Nazmul Huda and his wife Sigma Huda.

Barrister Nazmul Huda himself appeared in the court while Md Khurshed Alam Khan represented the ACC.

ACC lawyer Md Khurshed Alam Khan told reporters that as the HC has now rejected the petition there is no legal bar to continuation of the trial proceedings of the graft case against them. The case is now pending with a Dhaka court at the stage of testimony.

On August 6 last year, the ACC approved a charge sheet against them on charge of their alleged involvement in taking Tk 6 lakh as bribe from a Jamuna Bridge maintenance contractor.

Earlier on July 8, 2019, the HC directed the ACC to complete the investigation into Tk 6 lakh bribery case against former minister Nazmul Huda and his wife within four months.



























The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by former minister Nazmul Huda and his wife Sigma Huda for quashing the proceedings of the case filed against them for their alleged involvement in taking Tk 6 lakh in bribe from a Jamuna Bridge maintenance contractor.An HC bench of Justice Justice Obaidul Hassa and Justice A K M Zahirul Huq passed the order following a petition filed by the Nazmul Huda and his wife Sigma Huda.Barrister Nazmul Huda himself appeared in the court while Md Khurshed Alam Khan represented the ACC.ACC lawyer Md Khurshed Alam Khan told reporters that as the HC has now rejected the petition there is no legal bar to continuation of the trial proceedings of the graft case against them. The case is now pending with a Dhaka court at the stage of testimony.On August 6 last year, the ACC approved a charge sheet against them on charge of their alleged involvement in taking Tk 6 lakh as bribe from a Jamuna Bridge maintenance contractor.Earlier on July 8, 2019, the HC directed the ACC to complete the investigation into Tk 6 lakh bribery case against former minister Nazmul Huda and his wife within four months.