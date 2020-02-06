Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:22 PM
Appoint 38 BCS candidates in 60 days, HC to govt

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the government to appoint 38 candidates who passed the 36th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations, but were not given appointments.
Declaring the government decision illegal, the HC asked the government to appoint them at their respective posts within 60 days and provide them with salaries and benefits from the date of gazette publication.
The HC bench of Justice MD Ashraful Kamal and Justice Razik-al-Jalil made its earlier rule absolute regarding this issue and gave the verdict after hearing three separate writ petitions filed by the deprived candidates.
Lawyer Md Salahuddin Dolon appeared for the petitioners and Deputy Attorney General Waish al Haruni represented the state. Advocate Md Salahuddin Dolon said the HC directed the government to appoint 38 candidates at their respective posts within 60 days of receiving the copy of the verdict.


