Alleged Gopibagh shooter placed on remand

Former student leader, Ariful Islam, who allegedly fired gun shots during a clash between supporters of two mayoral candidates in the city, was placed on a one-day remand.Police claimed that arrested Ariful is BNP mayor candidate Ishraque Hossain's Private Secretary (PS) and hails from Barisal. Ariful is also a former Chhatra Dal leader.Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Millat Hossain passed the order on Wednesday after the Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Abdul Haque, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the former student leader Ariful before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand.The hearing was scheduled for Sunday.The remand hearing against Ariful Islam, who was arrested for allegedly firing gunshots on January 26 during a campaign rally of BNP mayor candidate Ishraque Hossain, has been deferred until Wednesday due to hartal.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah passed the deferment order.Police filed an arms case with Hatirjheel Police Station against Ariful on charge of carrying unlawful arms during the clash.Police recovered a foreign-made pistol and 50 rounds of bullets from his possession.