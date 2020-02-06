Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020
Submit polls expenditure statement by Mar 5: EC

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

All candidates including mayors, councilors, women councilors contested for the just-concluded Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls will have to submit their election expenditure statements by March 5.
Returning officers of DNCC and DSCC said the candidates would have to submit their spending records along with a copy of affidavit to the returning officers of the two city corporation polls, which would then be forwarded to the Election Commission. According to the electoral laws, all winning and losing candidates and even those winning uncontested must file their expenditure statement within a month of the publication of the gazette notification on election results.
However, the Election Commission has published the gazette of the polls on February 4. DNCC and DSCC polls were held on February 1. Officials at the commission said a failure to submit the statements in time would be punishable by a maximum jail term of seven years or fine or both.
In the city polls, 13 mayors and 736 councilors contested. A total of 54, 63,467 voters - 30, 10,273 of 54 general Wards and 18 reserved Wards in DNCC and 24,53,194 of 75 Wards and 25 reserved Wards in DSCC  were eligible for casting votes in the polls.


