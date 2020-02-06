Bill passed amid protest in JS





This was the first time in the recent history of the country's parliament when members of parliaments refused to amend a proposal in protest against it.

Both JP and BNP members of parliament termed the bill black, dangerous and anti-people.

Each also refrained from placing their amendment proposals on the bill "Deposition of Surplus Money of Self-Governed Agencies including Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous and Statutory Government Authorities and Public Non-Financial Corporations to the National Exchequer Bill 2020".

The main opposition JP MPs voted "No" for the bill, while the BNP MPs staged a walkout in protest of the proposed law.

The opposition MPs demanded the bill be withdrawn from the house and sent for eliciting public opinion.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal faced blistering attacks from the MPs after the bill was placed in the House, with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The MPs who harshly criticised the bill are JP MP Kazi Firoz Rashid, Mujibul Haque, Fakhrul Imam and Shameem Haider Patwary and BNP MPs Harunur Rashid and Rumeen Farhana.

They said if the ruling party unilaterally passes the bill, it would invite dire consequence for the country's economy.

Rumeen Farhana said the government paid attention to the self-governed agencies' funds after looting the money of the government organisations.

"Since the government is heavily indebted, the bill was brought to loot the money of the self-governed organisations," she said, adding that if the bill is passed, it will have an adverse impact on the share market.

Fakhrul Imam said, "Many countries and many parties were destroyed due to misuse of the brute majority," he said, pointing to the ruling Awami League's "brute majority" in Parliament.

Harunur Rashid said the move was being taken as there was massive corruption in mega projects and the government needed more money.

"If the bill is passed, the 61 self-governed organisations will be destroyed and their efficiency will decline," he said.

Kazi Firoz Rashid said if the government passed the bill by dint of their brute majority, the consequences would be dire and financial discipline would collapse.

"The government put its hands into the pockets of the people after looting the money from the banks. Bring back the laundered money…," he said.





















