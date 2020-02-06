Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:22 PM
Home Back Page

11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

At least 11 Bangladeshi nationals have died along the border with India since December 25 last year, said Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).
BGB Director Lt Col Syed Ashiqur Rahman disclosed the information at a media briefing on Wednesday.  The BGB has taken necessary steps to prevent such occurrences, he said.
The border protection force also confiscated smuggled goods and drugs worth Tk 970 million in the last month, according to the BGB official.
The confiscated drugs include 723,685 Yaba pills, 40,741 bottles of banned cough syrup phensidyl and liquor, cannabis, heroin as well as other injectable-drugs.
It also seized 14.5 kg of gold, jewellery, cosmetics, sculptures, firearms, 21 trucks, 6 pick-ups, a private car, 11 auto-rickshaws and 54 motorcycles.
The BGB also detained 272 smugglers along with 38 Bangladeshi and two Indian for crossing the border illegally. Legal action was taken against them, he said.
Dhaka sent a strongly worded protest note to Delhi last week concerning the rise in killings along the Indo-Bangla border over the last two days.













« PreviousNext »

