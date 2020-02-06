Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020
Cocaine worth Tk 9000cr destroyed in Chattogram

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 05: A total of 370 litres of cocaine worth about taka nine thousand crores have been demolished in Chattogram on Wednesday.
The Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal attended the occasion held at Patenga RAB-7 office.
Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Salem Muhammad Noman and Raihanuddin Assistant Estate Officer of Chattogram Port Authority also remained present on the occasion.
The cocaine was seized from Chattogram Port in 2015 last. The Detective Branch of CMP was informed that cocaine was imported in Chattogram Port, in name of sunflower oil on June 6 in 2015 last. The container was imported from Bolivia in the name of Khan Jahan Ali Limited of Khatunganj in Chattogram.
As per the import documents, the consignment was that of sunflower oil.  The Customs authority sealed off the container at the NCT yard of Chattogram Port on June 7 based on an intelligence report.  The physical test of the contents was done the following day in presence of senior officials of Detective Branch (DB) of police, customs intelligence, Department of Narcotics Control, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Bangladesh Navy.
The primary test found no trace of cocaine in the 107 drums in the container.  On that day, Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary said a foreign intelligence agency had confirmed them that there was cocaine in the container. Six persons are now in the jail for import of cocaine in the name of sunflower. They have been interrogated several times earlier.


