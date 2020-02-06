Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:22 PM
Home City News

Fourth day of Ekushey Book Fair sees huge crowd

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff correspondent


The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Wednesday took a festive look with the presence of thousands of book lovers and general enthusiasts at Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan.
The fair is usually a place of gathering, especially for young people. The gathering in the fair was much more than the first three days after beginning on February 2 this year.
People, particularly youths from different neighborhoods and educational institutions have come in groups to exchange books as gifts, visited various stalls and joined gossiping on on contemporary issues including literature.
Enthusiastic publishers - with catalogues of their new titles - are all set to welcome bookworms on its fourth day.
The fair gate was opened at 3pm for the visitors. After opening the gate, some booklovers were seen collecting lists from different publication houses and discussing with friends about the books that they like to buy.
Visiting the fair, it was found that mainly young crowd thronging over 873 stalls set across the area, while some families were seen visiting the fair with their children.
Many were also found busy taking 'selfies', often in front of attractively designed stalls.
Sohan Islam, a student of Dhaka University, was quite enjoying the attendance that helped him "roaming freely and comfortably". It also allowed him to take his time in choosing books he likes to purchase, he said.
Tahura Tabassum Tari, a DU student said, "Today I have no plan to buy any book. I'll just visit the stalls on the lookout for new releases. I will purchase books after some days, when I know what I want. I'll be visiting the fair again and again as I live in the university hall."
Like the previous years, the venue of the fair was extended to the nearby Suhrawardy Udyan with some changes.
A total of 873 units have been allocated to 560 organizations. Of those, 179 units were allotted on the Bangla Academy ground to 126 organizations and 694 units at the Suhrawardy Udyan to 434 organizations.
Strict security arrangements in and around the book fair venue has been ensured to avoid any unpleasant incident during the fair.
The fair will remain open from 3:00pm to 9:00pm from Sundays to Thursdays, from 11am to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays. On February 21, the fair will remain open from 8:00am to 8:00pm.


