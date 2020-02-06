Cold-related diseases affect 4,629 people

Various cold-related diseases affected 4,629 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 1,018 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).

Another 2,064 people were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,547 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

A total of 4,70,728 people were affected by various cold-related disease across the country between November 1 and February 5.

Sixty-one deaths were reported during this period. -UNB



















