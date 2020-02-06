Educationists for intensifying research in higher education





Alongside enhancing professional skills of teachers, research works are crucial for improving standard of education, they told the workshop here.

The workshop titled on "Citation and Referencing" was held at Smart Class Room of Computer Science and Engineering Discipline in the Dr Sattendra Nath Bose Academic Building of Khulna University on Tuesday.

The workshop organized by the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

Vice-chancellor of KU Professor Dr Md Fayek Uzzaman inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest while Director of IQAC Professor Dr Md Sarwar Jahan presided over it.

The academics said higher education lacks enriched research works, saying availability of citation and referencing would help teachers for carrying out research works for teachers. -BSS

















