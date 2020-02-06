

Appeal for help Zahid Hasan, a former student of Pharmacy Department at Rajshahi University, has been suffering from kidney disease for last one year. Zahid, son of Md Younus Mia, of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha, is now undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka. Tk 15 lakh is needed for his kidney transplant but his family cannot afford it, according to family sources.

Financial assistance can be sent to:











Zahid Hasan A/C-1791510189065, Dutch Bangla Bank Limited.



People can also assist through the bKash at 01755291016 and Rocket: 017552910167 .

