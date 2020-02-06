Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020
Overhead cables to go underground in 5 yrs

Deal with Australian firm signed for feasibility study

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

The government will replace overhead power distribution system with underground distribution network within next the five years.
Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has signed a contract with EnergyTron Australia on Wednesday to conduct a feasibility study in this regard.
However, Sylhet will be the first city in the country with no overhead cable. Chattagram, Cumila and Dhaka will be bought under the new distribution network gradually along with its adjoining areas.
"We are planning to replace our distribution system with a smart one, where there will be no overhead cables. Initially, Dhaka, Sylhet, Cumilla and Chattogram will be brought under the system and gradually WZPADCO and NESCO will go under the system," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said while speaking at the contract-signing ceremony at Bidyut Bhaban on Wednesday.
The minister said the government is trying to supply uninterrupted and quality electricity across the country.
Power division Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed, senior officials of Power division, BPDB and EnergyTron were present at the programme.
 "The company will conduct separate feasibility studies for each city. It will also submit a project report, draw project design and estimate the project cost within a year and finally work as a consultant there," the State Minister said.
A total of Tk 25.30 core will be spent to carry out the feasibility study and other jobs. BPDB Secretary Saiful Islam Azad and Chief Engineer Kh Wahidul Islam signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations.
Earlier, BPDB successfully initiated underground power lines in the Dargah Gate area and removed all overhead cables and electric poles in Sylhet. Seven-kilometre area of the Sylhet city is about to go overhead cable-free by February under a pilot project, costing Tk 55 crore.
BPDB is now working on a mega project worth Tk 1,900 crore for sustainable distribution of electricity in Sylhet division, and underground power line project is a part of that.


