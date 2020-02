PIROJPUR, Feb 05: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her mentally challenged daughter at Uttar Collegepara area in Mathbaria upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Firoz Nasrin, 55, wife of late Hemayet Uddin.

SM Maksudur Rahman, OC of Mathbaria Police Station, said they arrested Tamanna Zerin Rumana, 28, over the murder. -UNB