Four killed in Ctg road crash





The deceased were identified as Fazlu Bepary, 60, Hannan, 42, Nurul Amin, 55 and CNG Driver Siraj Saiyyal, 25.

The accident took place around 4:45am when a stone-laden truck from Dhaka hit the Dhaka-bound green chilli-laden pickup van, leaving three people dead on the spot, said in-charge of Kumira Highway police camp Sub-Inspector Mohammad Abdullah.

On information, police recovered the bodies while the injured were taken to Sadar Hospital, he said.

Siraj was referred to Dhaka for better treatment but he succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital around 2:00pm, the SI added. Traffic movement on the busy road remained halted for a while after the accident.

















