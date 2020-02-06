Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:21 PM
City News

Seven ‘JMB men’ arrested in Natore

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020

NATORE, Feb 05: Police arrested seven suspected members of Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), including two women, from several 'militant hideouts' in the district on Wednesday.
The arrestees are Sumaya alias Mahmuda, Tultuli Begum, Jahidul, Amzad, Jahirul, Fazlulur Rahman and Fazlu.
Natore Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mamunur Rashid fixed the next hearing date sent the arrestees to jail after they were produced before the court at noon, said court's GRO Sub-Inspector Mustafizur Rahman.    -UNB


