Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:21 PM
Home City News

Ensure quality of education, President urges all

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

President Abdul Hamid addressing the 2nd convocation of Patuakhali Science and Technology University held on its premises on Wednesday. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Emeritus Prof Dr AK Azad Chowdhury attend the programme as special guest and convocation speaker. photo: pid

PATUAKHALI, Feb 05: President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday urged all concerned to ensure the quality of education through united efforts, saying it is one of the biggest challenges for Bangladesh.
"The number of public and private universities is now on a constant rise keeping pace with the demand of the era. Right now, one of the biggest challenges for Bangladesh is to ensure the quality of education as education sans quality is valueless," he said.
While addressing the 2nd convocation of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) held on its premises, the President further said, "All should work concertedly to ensure that higher education is not a certificate-based programme."
He said PSTU has taken multi-pronged steps to improve the quality of education which is praiseworthy.
Describing the 21st century as the era of information technology, Abdul Hamid saidthere is no alternative to science and technology-based education to survive in the global competition.
He also suggested that the university adjust the curriculum realising the importance of the fourth industrial revolution to build its students as world-class citizens.
The President expressed the hope that students will play the leading role in implementing the Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 taken by the government through inventing sustainable technology with their acquired knowledge and talents.
He also asked students to refrain from using polythene and create awareness in this regard.
Abdul Hamid said the nation expects that the teachers will be dedicated to acquiring knowledge and distributing it being firm to the ideals."Student will lose their direction like a boat without oarsman if teachers run after riches deviating from their great ideals," he added.
President Abdul Hamid, also chancellor of the university, inaugurated the convocation at the beginning where around 3,000 graduates took part.
The academic, administrative buildings, dormitories and important roads on the campus were illuminated on the occasion.
This year, some 1,968 students received their graduation certificates while, 951 post-graduation and nine PhD degrees.
Sixty-three graduates were awarded the Gold Medals.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the programme as a special guest while Emeritus Prof Dr AK Azad Chowdhury delivered the speech as the convocation speaker.    -UNB


