Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:21 PM
Home City News

Worker killed in boiler blast

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

HABIGANJ, Feb 05: A worker was killed and five others were injured in a boiler explosion at a rice mill at Tekadighi in Nabiganj upazila on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Nasir Mia, 35, son of Abdur Rashid of Gopibagh in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Mohamamd Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Nabiganj Police Station, said the boiler machine exploded in the morning, leaving Nasir dead on the spot and five others injured.
The injured were taken to Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex.    -UNB


