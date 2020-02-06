Did the Oscars snub women? Decades-old debate rages on





The hashtag #OscarsSoMale reared up again following the Academy Award nominations announced last month, with much of the focus on the absence of Greta Gerwig in the best director category.

Her acclaimed film adaptation of "Little Women" was shortlisted for best picture, but Gerwig's name was missing from an all-male, five-strong best director section, sparking controversy.

"It's quite remarkable, after everything that has happened over the last few years, that the Academy refuses to acknowledge women in multiple categories," said Tema Staig, executive director of the advocacy group Women in Media.

"It's outrageous, and it affects our ability to tell our stories and also to move up in the industry," she told Vogue magazine.

Some social media users and industry professionals have even called for a boycott of Oscars night on Sunday over the issue.

While that may be a minority position, there is little arguing with criticism of the Oscars' longer-term track record: it wasn't until 2010 that a woman won best director -- Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker."

No female directors have won since, and only five have ever been nominated over the course of more than 90 Oscars ceremonies.

But ironically, the last woman nominated in the category was Gerwig herself, for 2017's "Lady Bird."

This nomination has been held up as proof by some that her absence this year is no deliberate exclusion, but simply a result of extremely strong competition in an award season featuring the likes of "Joker," "1917," "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," "The Irishman" and "Parasite."

Sasha Stone, founder of the Awards Daily website that has tracked film prizes for 20 years, described the supposed snub as "fake news."

"The misconception that Gerwig was passed over in favor of lesser male counterparts is patently untrue," Stone wrote.









Since the Oscars were first held in 1929, the Academy has faced an uphill battle to break with misogynistic habits -- both within the organization, and the broader movie business. -AFP





