Electric dream: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035





The step amounts to a victory for electric cars that if copied globally could hit the wealth of oil producers, as well as transform the car industry and one of the icons of 20th Century capitalism: the automobile itself.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to use the announcement to elevate the United Kingdom's environmental credentials after he sacked the head of a Glasgow U.N. Climate Change Conference planned for November known as COP26.

"We have to deal with our CO2 emissions," Johnson said at a launch event for COP26 at London's Science Museum on Tuesday. "As a country and as a society, as a planet, as a species, we must now act."

The government said that, subject to consultation, it would end the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans in 2035, or earlier if a faster transition was possible.

Countries and cities around the world have announced plans to crack down on diesel vehicles following the 2015 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal and the EU is introducing tougher carbon dioxide rules.

The mayors of Paris, Madrid, Mexico City and Athens have said they plan to ban diesel vehicles from city centres by 2025. France is preparing to ban the sale of fossil fuel-powered cars by 2040.

While demand for electric vehicles has surged in Britain, Europe's second-largest market for new vehicles, diesel and petrol models still account for 90% of sales. Prospective buyers of greener models are worried about the limited availability of charging points, the range of certain models and the cost. -REUTERS



























