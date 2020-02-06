Millennial trailblazer eyeing White House





WASHINGTON, Feb 5: Millennial White House candidate Pete Buttigieg is no creature of Washington. He was a virtual unknown before 2019, when he served as mayor of a mid-size Midwestern US city. He eschews the overt theatrics so ingrained in today's presidential politics.As a technocrat who rarely raises his voice, Buttigieg deploys calm and reason over bombast, offering a center-left platform rather than political revolution. And, he's gay.At 38 years old he appears to have pulled off a political stunner: partial results show him winning the first vote in the 2020 presidential nominating contest Monday in Iowa, to seize the momentum in the race to see who faces President Donald Trump in November.Last year Buttigieg entered a historically diverse field, competing against more seasoned candidates literally twice his age.They include Joe Biden, the former vice president with an enviable political resume who has been the national frontrunner since entering the race, and Bernie Sanders, the great hope of the party's left wing who narrowly lost the 2016 nomination to Hillary Clinton and is seeking restitution.Partial results suggest both political veterans were outperformed in Iowa by a youthful challenger with more military experience -- Buttigieg paused his mayoral duties to serve in Afghanistan as a US Navy intelligence officer -- and a composure that belies his age. -AFP