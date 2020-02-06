Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:20 PM
Home News

Millennial trailblazer eyeing White House

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

WASHINGTON, Feb 5: Millennial White House candidate Pete Buttigieg is no creature of Washington. He was a virtual unknown before 2019, when he served as mayor of a mid-size Midwestern US city. He eschews the overt theatrics so ingrained in today's presidential politics.
As a technocrat who rarely raises his voice, Buttigieg deploys calm and reason over bombast, offering a center-left platform rather than political revolution.  And, he's gay.
At 38 years old he appears to have pulled off a political stunner: partial results show him winning the first vote in the 2020 presidential nominating contest Monday in Iowa, to seize the momentum in the race to see who faces President Donald Trump in November.
Last year Buttigieg entered a historically diverse field, competing against more seasoned candidates literally twice his age.
They include Joe Biden, the former vice president with an enviable political resume who has been the national frontrunner since entering the race, and Bernie Sanders, the great hope of the party's left wing who narrowly lost the 2016 nomination to Hillary Clinton and is seeking restitution.
Partial results suggest both political veterans were outperformed in Iowa by a youthful challenger with more military experience -- Buttigieg paused his mayoral duties to serve in Afghanistan as a US Navy intelligence officer -- and a composure that belies his age.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contract-signing ceremony
7th ATM Coordination Group meeting in the capital
Did the Oscars snub women? Decades-old debate rages on
Electric dream: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035
Millennial trailblazer eyeing White House
How the new coronavirus will finally get a proper name
RMU distributes warm cloths in Rajshahi
VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University inaugurates the countdown clock on the campus


Latest News
Two women run over by train
Check misuse of information technology: President
Soil trader hacked dead
Govt to take action plan for launching 2nd satellite by 2023
Miscreants loot auto-rickshaw, cut driver's throat
Man beaten to death as goat eats rivals' crops
'Fix your problems before govt starts taking action'
Health ministry fully alert to prevent coronavirus: Maleque
Man held for attempt to rape a girl
Pakistan target consolidation in first Bangladesh Test
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
ISPs focus on value addition in connection
Gazette of city polls results published
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Media’s massive awareness can ensure women empowerment
Truck-covered van collision kills 3 in Ctg
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft