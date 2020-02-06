Video
RMU distributes warm cloths in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

Vice-Chancellor of Rajshahi Medical University Prof Dr Masum Habib distributes blankets among cold-hit disabled and elderly people of Godagari upazila in Rajshahi. photo : observer

RAJSHAHI, Feb 5: Authorities of Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) on Wednesday distributed blankets among the cold-hit disabled and elderly people in Godagari upazila in the district.
RMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masum Habib distributed the blankets as the chief guest at Pakuria College ground in the upazila.




'Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for the development of all the people of the country. People from all spare of life should extend their hands of support from their respective places', he said.


