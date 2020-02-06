Trump vows to 'smash' Maduro





In an extraordinarily direct sign of support, Trump invited Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido -- considered interim president by some 60 countries -- to watch his State of the Union address from the guests' gallery above.

"Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people," Trump said. "But Maduro's grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken," he said.

Calling Guaido the "legitimate president of Venezuela," Trump said the 36-year-old engineer-turned-politician was "a man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans." -AFP















WASHINGTON, Feb 5: US President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to "smash" the rule of Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro as he welcomed his rival to his annual address before Congress.In an extraordinarily direct sign of support, Trump invited Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido -- considered interim president by some 60 countries -- to watch his State of the Union address from the guests' gallery above."Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people," Trump said. "But Maduro's grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken," he said.Calling Guaido the "legitimate president of Venezuela," Trump said the 36-year-old engineer-turned-politician was "a man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans." -AFP