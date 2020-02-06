MP sixth state against CAA





NEW DELHI, Feb 5: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to repeal the new legislation."The Act differentiates between illegal immigrants on religious grounds. It's against the secular spirit of the Constitution. For the first time since the Constitution was adopted, a law has been passed that differentiates between people according to their religion. This will endanger the secular and tolerant nature of the country," reads the resolution."People are at loss to understand why such provisions have been included in the law. There is suspicion among the minds of the people. Protests have been held across the country. MP has seen peaceful protests and people belonging to all class have been part of them," it added. -ZMB