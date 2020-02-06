US deploys nuclear submarine in Atlantic to counter Russia





The Federation of American Scientists first reported last week that the five-kiloton W76-2 deployed aboard the USS Tennessee ballistic missile submarine, which left Kings Bay Submarine Base in Georgia in late December. The low-yield W76-2 is a modified version of the 90-kiloton W76-1, a warhead that can be carried by the Trident submarine-launched ballistic missile.

It is also smaller than the 15 kiloton and 21 kiloton atomic bombs US forces dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan near the end of World War II in 1945. The new small warheads have been deployed on the USS Tennessee submarine, patrolling in the Atlantic Ocean.

The move is a significant change in US defence posture that has raised concerns it could elevate the risk of a nuclear war. Critics worry that small nukes would be more likely to be used because they cause less damage, thereby lowering the threshold for nuclear conflict.

But the Pentagon says it is crucial to deterring rivals like Moscow who might assume that, with only large, massively destructive nuclear weapons in its arsenal, the United States would not respond to another country's first use of a small, "tactical" nuclear bomb.

The Pentagon indicated that it would deploy a small nuclear weapon in its 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. Behind the development was the US view that Moscow itself was developing tactical nuclear weapons in the expectation it could use them without provoking the massive retaliation that was the basis of the classic nuclear deterrence calculus of the Cold War: "mutual assured destruction." -AFP





















