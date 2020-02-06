Video
Modi announces Ram Temple trust; 5 acres allotted for mosque

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

NEW DELHI, Feb 5: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in Parliament a trust to manage the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the state cabinet gave its approval to the proposal for allotment of five-acre land to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque as ordered by the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case on November 9 last year.
"The Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Shetra will be the name of the trust. It will be an independent body," Modi said. In India, everyone is a part of one "broad family", be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis or Jains, Modi said. "We have taken another big step for Ram Mandir pilgrims. We are allocating over 67 acres of land near the mandir (temple) area to the trust," he added.
Union home minister Amit Shah said the trust would comprise 15 members, including a Dalit representative who would be in-charge of the entire 67-acre land. Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson and cabinet minister Srikant Sharma said five-acre land had been allotted to Sunni Central Waqf Board in Dhannipur village located in Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya district. "The land is located 18 km away from the district headquarter Faizabad, 200 metre away from the highway and has easy access. It's the best spot for maintaining communal harmony as well as law and order," he said.
A spokesperson of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board said a meeting of the board would be held on February 24 for a decision on the government's offer.    -HT


