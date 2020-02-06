Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:19 PM
Home Foreign News

Iran wants to resolve issues with Saudi, UAE quickly

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BAGHDAD, Feb 5: Iran wants to resolve differences with its Gulf foes Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates "as quickly as possible", Tehran's ambassador to Iraq said in remarks published on Tuesday.
Ambassador Iraj Masjedi said top commander Qassem Soleimani, killed at Baghdad airport by a U.S. drone strike last month, was carrying a message setting out Iran's position on possible rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi state news agency reported.
"Tehran welcomes Iraq's role in trying to solve differences between Iran and Saudi," Masjedi was quoted as saying, referring to recent Iraq efforts to mediate between the regional rivals, expressing Iran's "wish to resolve differences and challenges with Saudi and the UAE as quickly as possible."
Masjedi made his remarks in an interview with the agency, which published excerpts in Arabic.
Shi'ite Muslim Iran has long been at odds with U.S. Gulf Sunni Arab allies. Washington blamed a series of attacks against oil interests in the Gulf last year on Iran, and the killing of Soleimani brought the region to the brink of war.
Soleimani's message that he was meant to deliver when he arrived in Baghdad on Jan.3, the day he was killed, set out Tehran's position on "fighting terrorism and achieving peace and security in the region," Masjedi said.    -REUTERS


