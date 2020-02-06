Video
Eriksen says he was 'black sheep' at Spurs

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, FEB 5: Christian Eriksen says his decision to run down his contract at Tottenham made him a "black sheep" at the Premier League club.
The 27-year-old midfielder joined Inter Milan last month for a fee of around £17 million ($22 million), ending his six-and-a-half year stay at Spurs.
The Dane would have been out of contract at the end of this season and had been linked with a move away from London since revealing he was ready for a new challenge after Spurs' Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in June.
That admission prompted some fans to turn on him.
"I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy," he told BBC Sport. "I read I was the bad person in the changing room, that ever since I said I wanted to leave, it was no good me being there."
Eriksen said there was a sense of relief in starting a new chapter in Italy.
"England, for the last few years, was very hectic," he added. "After what I said in the summer, it was just about, 'When is he going to leave?'
"Every game it was, 'Is he leaving? Is he not leaving?' Of course a lot of people were speaking about it.
"Even the fans you see on the street were like, 'Thank you, goodbye and good luck'. But I was still there. It was a bit weird. In my head and for my body, it is good that I am in a new place and I can start again."
The Dane said speculation over his future did not affect him but that he felt he played about 30 matches that seemed like "goodbye games".    -AFP


