

Boss Ross' tongue-in-cheek

The 35-yer-old right handed batsman did not forget to stick his tongue when in the 44th over he reached a hundred. Taylor has made it a habit by sticking his tongue out while celebrating a ton.

His 'tongue poking' celebration was initially a dig at the selectors, but now its longevity is a tribute to his young family.

He had revealed in the past that this habit of sticking tongue is most loved by his daughter Mackenzie. Even his son Jonty too enjoys watching dear daddy doing that.

When Taylor scored a double-ton against Australia at Perth in 2015, he stuck his tongue out twice, on reaching his ton and double-ton; he then had jokingly admitted that his daughter Mackenzie was a little confused by him doing it twice on one day.

Perhaps the celebration runs in the family, as is evident from his Tweet from last year, which shows photograph of his son Jonty enjoying it as well.



















