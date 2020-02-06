Video
Bangladesh face New Zealand in U-19 WC 2nd semifinal today

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

With a aim to play final of the U-19 ODI World Cup, Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the second semifinal scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Potchefstroom in South Africa.
The match kicks off at 2 pm (BST).
The junior Tigers made an auspicious start in their World Cup group C tourney by beating Zimbabwe by nine wickets in DL method in their opening match.
Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 137 for 6 and in reply Bangladesh scored 132 in 11.2 overs to chase the revised target of 130 in 22 overs due to rain.
Bangladesh continued their winning spree by beating Scotland by seven wickets in their group second match.
Batting first, Scotland were cheaply dismissed at a paltry total of 89 runs. Thanks to Rakibul Hasan for his brilliant hat-trick that helped Bangladesh to notch a facile victory, Bangladesh comfortably reached home for the loss of three wickets with 200 balls to spare.
After emerging as the group champions, Bangladesh reached the semifinal of the World Cup for the second time crushing South Africa by 104 runs in their third match of the super league quarterfinal.
In the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first to score a competitive total of 261 for 5 for their allotted 50 overs and in reply South Africa were bundled out for 157 runs. Rakibul Hasan again flared up with ball taking five wickets for 19 runs and was named the player of the match.
On the other hand, New Zealand reached quarterfinal as group runners-up with three points and beat West Indies by two wickets in the nail-biting super league match to reach the semifinal.
Prior to the World Cup, Bangladesh skipper Akbor Ali hinted that his side has fair chance of playing the final of the World Cup terming the team as balance one. BSS


