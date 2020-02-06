

Bashundhara's Argentine booter Hernan Barcos arrives in capital

Officials of Bashundhara Kings welcomed the Argentine forward with their team jersey at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Barcos is very delighted after wearing Jersey and said, "I know Bashundhara Kings is the Champions team, I want to be a member of another champions team of the Bashundhara Kings and that's why I came here".

Bashundhara Kings contracted him 10 months before, actually for the AFC Cup mission, Barcos wants to show his best in the AFC Cup as well as in the Bangladesh Premier League Football.

"They (Kings) have huge expectation in the AFC Cup, I will try to give my best in that competition" Barcos added, who collected information through internet regarding Bangladesh Football and the Bashundhara Kings before his arrival.

He said, "Daniel (Costa Rican 2018 World Cup playing booter) is playing for Bashundhara Kings and five foreign players are also playing in each team."

Barcos played international matches for Argentina, He has also experiences of playing legendary footballer Lionel Messi. He remembered that sweet memories," Messi is very good team-mate. I learned many things from him. "

After long journey, Barocs is taking rest today (Wednesday), Bashundhara have a practice match against Arambagh on Thursday. He will watch the match. Barcos will join in practice from Friday, Kings's official informed.

Bashundhara will play their first match in the AFC Cup on March 11 at Banghabandhu National Stadium against TC Sports of the Maldives. -UNB















