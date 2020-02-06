Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:18 PM
Home Sports

Bashundhara's Argentine booter Hernan Barcos arrives in capital

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Bashundhara's Argentine booter Hernan Barcos arrives in capital

Bashundhara's Argentine booter Hernan Barcos arrives in capital

The Argentine forward of Bashundhara Kings Hernan Barcos arrived in the capital on Wednesday morning to play for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football champions in the ensuing league and AFC Cup Football.
Officials of Bashundhara Kings welcomed the Argentine forward with their team jersey at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Barcos is very delighted after wearing Jersey and said, "I know Bashundhara Kings is the Champions team, I want to be a member of another champions team of the Bashundhara Kings and that's why I came here".
Bashundhara Kings contracted him 10 months before, actually for the AFC Cup mission, Barcos wants to show his best in the AFC Cup as well as in the Bangladesh Premier League Football.
"They (Kings) have huge expectation in the AFC Cup, I will try to give my best in that competition" Barcos added, who collected information through internet regarding Bangladesh Football and the Bashundhara Kings before his arrival.
He said, "Daniel (Costa Rican 2018 World Cup playing booter) is playing for Bashundhara Kings and five foreign players are also playing in each team."
Barcos played international matches for Argentina, He has also experiences of playing legendary footballer Lionel Messi. He remembered that sweet memories," Messi is very good team-mate. I learned many things from him. "
After long journey, Barocs is taking rest today (Wednesday), Bashundhara have a practice match against Arambagh on Thursday. He will watch the match. Barcos will join in practice from Friday, Kings's official informed.
Bashundhara will play their first match in the AFC Cup on March 11 at Banghabandhu National Stadium against TC Sports of the Maldives.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two men threatened to 'kill' Arsenal's Ozil
Premier League boss admits VAR needs to improve
Messi demands Abidal name names after dressing room criticism
Eriksen says he was 'black sheep' at Spurs
Liverpool reach FA Cup fifth round
PSG move 15 points clear with tight Nantes win
Boss Ross' tongue-in-cheek
De Kock guides South Africa to seven-wicket ODI win over England


Latest News
Two women run over by train
Check misuse of information technology: President
Soil trader hacked dead
Govt to take action plan for launching 2nd satellite by 2023
Miscreants loot auto-rickshaw, cut driver's throat
Man beaten to death as goat eats rivals' crops
'Fix your problems before govt starts taking action'
Health ministry fully alert to prevent coronavirus: Maleque
Man held for attempt to rape a girl
Pakistan target consolidation in first Bangladesh Test
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
ISPs focus on value addition in connection
Gazette of city polls results published
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Media’s massive awareness can ensure women empowerment
Truck-covered van collision kills 3 in Ctg
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft