Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:18 PM
Home Sports

AFC Cup preliminary qualifiers

Abahani stays happy with one point

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Dhaka Abahani and Maldives Dhivehi Premier League runner-up Maziya Sports and Recreation Club Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BFF

A moment of the match between Dhaka Abahani and Maldives Dhivehi Premier League runner-up Maziya Sports and Recreation Club Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BFF

The sky blue Dhaka Abahani had to share points with the Maldives Dhivehi Premier League runner-up Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in the home match of AFC Cup preliminary qualifiers round-2 following a 2-2 draw on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
The champion of 2017-18 Bangladesh Premier League was hoping to collect full three points from the match riding on the advantage of home ground. Abahani's Portuguese coach Mario Lemos said before the match that his boys were ready to give their best to win the match.
The home side started the match with a 4-3-3 formation put several attacks from the beginning. But without proper finishing, those attacks were fruitless and as a matter of fact the boys conceded one goal instead.
Maziya SRC midfielder Ibrahim Waheed Hassan hit the net with a lob in the 42nd minute of the match.
But the sky blues succeeded to level the margin in the first half. Brazilian defender Mailson took over a cross of fellow Raihan and fired the post in the injury time of the first half.
30-year old midfielder Cornelius Ezekiel Stewart of Maziya helped the team go ahead in the 65-minute scoring the team's second goal.
Fortunately, Abahani's Nigerian striker Sunday Chizoba Nwadialu managed to hold the opponent with an 80-minute goal. In reality, with the goal of Sunday, Dhaka Abahani escaped a defeat on Wednesday at home.
Now, the sky blue outfits will have to do well against the same opponents in their away match on 12 February in the Maldives.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two men threatened to 'kill' Arsenal's Ozil
Premier League boss admits VAR needs to improve
Messi demands Abidal name names after dressing room criticism
Eriksen says he was 'black sheep' at Spurs
Liverpool reach FA Cup fifth round
PSG move 15 points clear with tight Nantes win
Boss Ross' tongue-in-cheek
De Kock guides South Africa to seven-wicket ODI win over England


Latest News
Two women run over by train
Check misuse of information technology: President
Soil trader hacked dead
Govt to take action plan for launching 2nd satellite by 2023
Miscreants loot auto-rickshaw, cut driver's throat
Man beaten to death as goat eats rivals' crops
'Fix your problems before govt starts taking action'
Health ministry fully alert to prevent coronavirus: Maleque
Man held for attempt to rape a girl
Pakistan target consolidation in first Bangladesh Test
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
ISPs focus on value addition in connection
Gazette of city polls results published
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Media’s massive awareness can ensure women empowerment
Truck-covered van collision kills 3 in Ctg
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft