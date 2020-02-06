

SM Ahbabur Rahman an HR, OD and training professional having more than 12 years of professional experience in Human Resources Management, is also involved in career counselling and management consultancy. He regularly takes part in different TV and radio talk show for providing career guideline for the fresher and also writes column on different newspaper & magazines regularly on the same topic. He has a vast working track record in various organizations like Doreen Power, Super Star Group, Olympic Industries, Palmal Group and presently working as Deputy General Manager, HR in Pandughar Group, shared his story to Journalist Najmul Haque Emon.

A Human Resources Career Talk

When do you think one should take preparation for a career? Career preparation should be started from the beginning of university life. It is important to remember that there is no assurance in getting a job only if you are a good student or have a good GPA, as well as doesn't have other qualities. Therefore, it is necessary to be involved in various co-curricular activities in addition to education in student life. Studies have shown that those who actively engage in debates, literary-cultural disciplines, sports, various clubs / organizations of the university or work as part-time sales assistants or campus reporter, big café / restaurant, among them smartness, confidence, leadership, networking, interpersonal communication skills, team work and so on grows up, which is essential for the sake of their career. And they do better than others.

We know that the prerequisites for getting a job are accurate, informative and attractive CVs. Say something about this topic?

As you rightly said, the perfect CV plays a vital role in getting a job. At first, Employer does not know the candidate, he gets the initial idea about him through his CV and if gets satisfactory impression about the candidate then he is selected for the interview. So, take time to create a CV, the help of a professional CV writer can be obtained or CV writing training can be taken. Must obtain training on communication skills and computer literacy (Excel, Power Point) etc and taking part in Job fair, campus recruitment regularly.

How important is networking in life?

The current era is the era of networking, those who have rich social network, they are doing well in their professional lives. From the student life they need to be involved with the respective forum, organization or community in which field they want to build their career. Anyone who wants to build a career in HR field, must be associated with various HR related forums or organizations. Likewise, marketing, brand, supply chain, whoever wants to go to the field, should be associated with the respective forum of the field, participate actively in their various voluntary works and take part in various training, seminars, such as gaining knowledge and skills in related fields. On the other hand, students will get chance to meet with the renowned professionals of that field and also professionalism will develop in them. Even these professionals of that community may help them in getting a job.









How can freshers get benefit from using social media?

In this age of digitalization, social media access provides a great opportunity to network with successful people in their respective sectors. They can enrich themselves through the exchange of knowledge, experience and advice. Freshers can get important information about the job market, advice, job news from their seniors. Posting objectionable and offensive status, comment & pictures on social media should be avoided. Because now a days, candidates are verified on social media when recruiting staff. Status, comments, and pictures provide ideas about a candidate's personality, interests, and whether he is a positive or negative person.

Your advice for young people:

Youth are the future of our country. I have 5 small suggestions for them. Firstly, always be positive in all situations; secondly, fix the goal of life and to stick on it; thirdly, to dream big and to work to fulfil that dream; fourth, build the right relationship that is, whether it is a job or an entrepreneur who wants to go into the profession, to build a network with successful people of respective field and finally never had the chance to underestimate yourself, have to remember that if others can, you can too.